2011 Honda Odyssey

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This low mileage 2011 Odyssey Touring features navigation, backup camera, leather heated seats, voice command, parking sensors, dual zone auto climate control, memory driver's seat, dual power sliding doors, power tailgate, power front seats, front and rear air and heat, 8 passenger seating, power sunroof, tire pressure monitor, fog lights, remote entry plus air, cruise, tilt, power windows, locks and mirrors. Immaculate non smoker interior. Fully service with fresh oil and filters and excellent tires and brakes. This is an imported vehicle from the United States showing only 57,372 miles.
