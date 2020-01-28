2011 Honda Odyssey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This low mileage 2011 Odyssey Touring features navigation, backup camera, leather heated seats, voice command, parking sensors, dual zone auto climate control, memory driver's seat, dual power sliding doors, power tailgate, power front seats, front and rear air and heat, 8 passenger seating, power sunroof, tire pressure monitor, fog lights, remote entry plus air, cruise, tilt, power windows, locks and mirrors. Immaculate non smoker interior. Fully service with fresh oil and filters and excellent tires and brakes. This is an imported vehicle from the United States showing only 57,372 miles.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Trunk

Power Sliding Doors

Power Liftgate

Power Third Passenger Door

Power Fourth Passenger Door

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Winter Tires

Rear Spoiler

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Quads / Captains

Split Rear Seat

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Entertainment System

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Blind Spot Monitor

Headlights-Auto-Leveling

