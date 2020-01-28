Menu
2011 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2011 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

Auto Searchers

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

Sales: 613-297-5471

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,300KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4610742
  • Stock #: 11ODY
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H96BB017405
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This low mileage 2011 Odyssey Touring features navigation, backup camera, leather heated seats, voice command, parking sensors, dual zone auto climate control, memory driver's seat, dual power sliding doors, power tailgate, power front seats, front and rear air and heat, 8 passenger seating, power sunroof, tire pressure monitor, fog lights, remote entry plus air, cruise, tilt, power windows, locks and mirrors. Immaculate non smoker interior. Fully service with fresh oil and filters and excellent tires and brakes. This is an imported vehicle from the United States showing only 57,372 miles.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Entertainment System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Auto Searchers

Auto Searchers

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

Sales: 613-297-5471

Service: 613-831-7688

