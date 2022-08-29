$5,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
CFT Auto Sales
613-406-6532
2011 Honda Odyssey
2011 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
Location
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
613-406-6532
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
254,389KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9074380
- Stock #: 21489
- VIN: 5FNRL5H68BB510203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 254,389 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CFT Auto Sales
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6