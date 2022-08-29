Menu
2011 Honda Odyssey

254,389 KM

Details Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2011 Honda Odyssey

2011 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

2011 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

254,389KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9074380
  • Stock #: 21489
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H68BB510203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 254,389 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-XXXX

613-406-6532

