2011 Honda Odyssey

$5,500 + taxes & licensing 2 5 4 , 3 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9074380

9074380 Stock #: 21489

21489 VIN: 5FNRL5H68BB510203

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 254,389 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.