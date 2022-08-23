2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

$3,800 + taxes & licensing 2 1 9 , 8 4 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8981911

8981911 Stock #: 21437

21437 VIN: 5XYZG4AG7BG010530

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21437

Mileage 219,848 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.