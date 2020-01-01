Menu
2011 Kia Forte

SX

2011 Kia Forte

SX

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 171,367KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4404183
  • Stock #: 446184
  • VIN: KNAFW4A31B5446184
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We are here to guide you in purchasing a quality pre-owned vehicle. With 25 years of finance experience , multiple lenders for every credit situation and a staff that works with your budget , the process is simple & pressure free . All of our quality pre-owned vehicles come certified and fully detailed . Customized warranty packages to suit every need . Interest rates as low as 4.99% (oac)

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Inside Hood Release

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Directions Website Inventory

Send A Message