$2,000 + taxes & licensing 2 1 7 , 0 5 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9477513

9477513 Stock #: 21667

21667 VIN: JM1DE1HY1B0110495

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Wagon

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 217,056 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Exterior Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.