2011 Mitsubishi Outlander

$3,500 + taxes & licensing 2 9 7 , 4 8 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8653555

8653555 Stock #: 21300

21300 VIN: JA4AT2AW0BU610206

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21300

Mileage 297,481 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.