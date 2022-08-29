2011 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 8 4 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9030739

9030739 Stock #: 262945

262945 VIN: JN8AS5MV9BW262945

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 262945

Mileage 129,841 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

