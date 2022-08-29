Menu
2011 Nissan Rogue

129,841 KM

Details Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

SV

SV

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

129,841KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9030739
  • Stock #: 262945
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV9BW262945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 262945
  • Mileage 129,841 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bluetooth Connection

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

