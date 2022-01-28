2011 Subaru Impreza

$2,800 + taxes & licensing 2 3 2 , 8 4 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8239869

8239869 Stock #: 21186

21186 VIN: JF1GH6A65BH823143

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Wagon

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21186

Mileage 232,848 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.