Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara

Premium 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara

Premium 4WD

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 4631367
  2. 4631367
  3. 4631367
  4. 4631367
  5. 4631367
  6. 4631367
  7. 4631367
  8. 4631367
  9. 4631367
Contact Seller

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

  • 316,732KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4631367
  • Stock #: 20_095
  • VIN: JS3TD0D21B4100277
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE, ONTARIO K2S1B6 Open: Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm Available on Saturdays by appointment only Phone: 613-406-6532 This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Pas
  • Front side airbag
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • 4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Excellence Auto Sales

2008 Hyundai Elantra...
 413,289 KM
$1,450 + tax & lic
2006 Acura TL 5-SPEE...
 156,059 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2007 Chrysler Sebrin...
 194,628 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic
Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Send A Message