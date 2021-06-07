Menu
2011 Toyota Camry

135,123 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
LE

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

135,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7211285
  • VIN: 4T1BF3EK8BU666176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,123 KM

Vehicle Description

LE MODEL, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, A.C, TILT CRUISE ETC. SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

