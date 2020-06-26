Menu
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

2012 Cadillac SRX

Luxury

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 162,185KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5264117
  • Stock #: 626567
  • VIN: 3GYFNDE36CS626567
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We are here to guide you in purchasing a quality pre-owned vehicle. With 25 years of finance experience , multiple lenders for every credit situation and a staff that works with your budget , the process is simple & pressure free . All of our quality pre-owned vehicles come certified and fully detailed . Customized warranty packages to suit every need . Interest rates as low as 4.99% (oac)

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Power Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Comfort
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

