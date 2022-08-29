Menu
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

438,163 KM

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

CFT AUTO SALES

613-406-6532

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck Ext. Cab 2WD

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck Ext. Cab 2WD

Location

CFT AUTO SALES

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

438,163KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9020395
  • Stock #: 21462
  • VIN: 1GCRCPEX6CZ172689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21462
  • Mileage 438,163 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

