2012 Chevrolet Sonic

116,622 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

613-836-3333

LT HATCHBAAK AUTO A//C!

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

116,622KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9463567
  • Stock #: 6806-1
  • VIN: 1G1JC6EH1C4107447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 116,622 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT LITTLE HATCH BACK! AUTOMATIC A/C, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS ETC.



SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

