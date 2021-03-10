2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

$3,500 + taxes & licensing 3 3 2 , 7 7 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6787607

6787607 Stock #: 20768

20768 VIN: 2C4RDGBG3CR397972

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 332,777 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.