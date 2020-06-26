Menu
Account
Sign In
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 5277872
  2. 5277872
  3. 5277872
  4. 5277872
  5. 5277872
  6. 5277872
  7. 5277872
  8. 5277872
  9. 5277872
  10. 5277872
  11. 5277872
  12. 5277872
  13. 5277872
  14. 5277872
  15. 5277872
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 188,138KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5277872
  • Stock #: 243455
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG9CT243455
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We are here to guide you in purchasing a quality pre-owned vehicle. With 25 years of finance experience , multiple lenders for every credit situation and a staff that works with your budget , the process is simple & pressure free . All of our quality pre-owned vehicles come certified and fully detailed . Customized warranty packages to suit every need . Interest rates as low as 4.99% (oac)

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westend Automotive

2014 Cadillac ATS AWD
 129,544 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 123,342 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Soul 2U
 121,806 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory