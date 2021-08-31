2012 Ford F-250

$3,800 + taxes & licensing 5 2 0 , 1 4 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

7723933 Stock #: 20981

20981 VIN: 1FT7W2B65CEA34825

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 520,140 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

