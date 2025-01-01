Menu
Account
Sign In
2012 Ford Focus <br/> - $4799 + HST and Licensing <br/> <br/> <br/> Ask about our other cars for sale! <br/> <br/> <br/> We take trade ins! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. <br/>

2012 Ford Focus

137,085 KM

Details Description

$4,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12463987

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 12463987
  2. 12463987
  3. 12463987
  4. 12463987
  5. 12463987
  6. 12463987
  7. 12463987
  8. 12463987
  9. 12463987
  10. 12463987
  11. 12463987
  12. 12463987
  13. 12463987
  14. 12463987
Contact Seller

$4,799

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,085KM
VIN 1FAHP3F21CL383805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 137,085 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford Focus
- $4799 + HST and Licensing


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!




The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CFT Auto Sales

Used 2005 Volvo S60 for sale in Stittsville, ON
2005 Volvo S60 185,308 KM $5,199 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Stittsville, ON
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 283,919 KM $3,499 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Veloster for sale in Stittsville, ON
2013 Hyundai Veloster 194,492 KM $4,799 + tax & lic

Email CFT Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,799

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2012 Ford Focus