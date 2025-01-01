$4,799+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Focus
SE
Location
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
613-406-6532
$4,799
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,085KM
VIN 1FAHP3F21CL383805
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 137,085 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Ford Focus
- $4799 + HST and Licensing
Ask about our other cars for sale!
We take trade ins!
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
2012 Ford Focus