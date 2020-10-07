Menu
2012 Ford Focus

221,519 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SEL

2012 Ford Focus

SEL

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

221,519KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6086898
  Stock #: 20_642
  VIN: 1FAHP3M21CL431628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20_642
  • Mileage 221,519 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Alloy Wheels
Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System
Side Head Curtain

Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-XXXX

613-406-6532

