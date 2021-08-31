+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This 2012 Honda Civic LX features air conditioning, remote entry, power windows, locks and mirrors, automatic transmission, cruise control, etc. Immaculate non smoker interior, clean Carfax report and no repainted panels. We guarantee this Civic has never been in any accidents and have included a photo of the Carfax report for your convenience (see last photo). Fully serviced with fresh oil and filters, excellent tires and brakes plus full set of good winter tires on rims are included.
No admin fee and Krown Rust Control included. HST/LIcensing extra. Come out and see why we have a 5 star customer satifaction rating. Enjoy a stress free buying experience from our non commission sales staff. We are a family owned and operated business serving the Kanata/Stittsville for over 30 years.
