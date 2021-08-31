Menu
2012 Honda Civic

113,000 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
LX

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

113,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8005038
  • Stock #: 12CVC
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F47CH102505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2012 Honda Civic LX features air conditioning, remote entry, power windows, locks and mirrors, automatic transmission, cruise control, etc.  Immaculate non smoker interior, clean Carfax report and no repainted panels.  We guarantee this Civic has never been in any accidents and have included a photo of the Carfax report for your convenience (see last photo).  Fully serviced with fresh oil and filters, excellent  tires and brakes plus full set of good winter tires on rims are included.

 

No admin fee and Krown Rust Control included.  HST/LIcensing extra.  Come out and see why we have a 5 star customer satifaction rating.  Enjoy a stress free buying experience from our non commission sales staff.  We are a family owned and operated business serving the Kanata/Stittsville for over 30 years.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

