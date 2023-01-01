$1,500+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent
GS 5-Door
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
333,270KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10553061
- Stock #: 22077
- VIN: KMHCT5AE8CU001627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 333,270 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
