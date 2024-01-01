Menu
2012 Hyundai Veloster <br/> - $3399 + HST and Licensing <br/> <br/> <br/> Ask about our other cars for sale! <br/> <br/> <br/> We take trade ins! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. <br/>

2012 Hyundai Veloster

278,133 KM

Details Description

$3,399

+ tax & licensing
11954163

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

Contact Seller

Used
278,133KM
VIN KMHTC6AD6CU083404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 278,133 KM

Vehicle Description

The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

