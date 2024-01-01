$3,399+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Veloster
2012 Hyundai Veloster
Location
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
613-406-6532
$3,399
+ taxes & licensing
Used
278,133KM
VIN KMHTC6AD6CU083404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 278,133 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Hyundai Veloster
- $3399 + HST and Licensing
Ask about our other cars for sale!
We take trade ins!
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
2012 Hyundai Veloster