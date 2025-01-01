Menu
Account
Sign In
2012 Kia Forte EX <br/> - $2499 + HST and Licensing <br/> - Exhaust Leak <br/> - Needs brakes <br/> <br/> <br/> Ask about our other cars for sale! <br/> <br/> <br/> We take trade ins! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. <br/>

2012 Kia Forte

345,511 KM

Details Description

$2,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12108620

2012 Kia Forte

EX

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

Contact Seller

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
345,511KM
VIN KNAFU5A2XC5495727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 345,511 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Kia Forte EX
- $2499 + HST and Licensing
- Exhaust Leak
- Needs brakes


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!




The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CFT Auto Sales

Used 2017 Nissan 370Z for sale in Stittsville, ON
2017 Nissan 370Z 129,071 KM $19,499 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark for sale in Stittsville, ON
2013 Chevrolet Spark 102,552 KM $3,799 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Accent for sale in Stittsville, ON
2012 Hyundai Accent 167,106 KM $3,499 + tax & lic

Email CFT Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Forte