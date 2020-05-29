2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Console

Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Safety Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Child-Safety Locks

DUAL AIRBAG Seating Reclining Seats Additional Features Cloth Interior

Inside Hood Release

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.