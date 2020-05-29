Menu
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,808KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5081271
  • Stock #: 581831
  • VIN: JM1BL1KF0C1581831
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We are here to guide you in purchasing a quality pre-owned vehicle. With 25 years of finance experience , multiple lenders for every credit situation and a staff that works with your budget , the process is simple & pressure free . All of our quality pre-owned vehicles come certified and fully detailed . Customized warranty packages to suit every need . Interest rates as low as 4.99% (oac)

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Seating
  • Reclining Seats
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

