2012 Mitsubishi RVR

$3,800 + taxes & licensing 2 2 8 , 9 1 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8981914

8981914 Stock #: 21438

21438 VIN: JA4AH3AU1CZ603906

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 228,911 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.