$12,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Subaru Impreza
2.0i Touring Package
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
148,672KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1GPAC67CG210967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,672 KM
Vehicle Description
*COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE** ------------------------------------------------------------------------AWD HATCHBACK, 5SPD MANUAL TRANSMISSION, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCLLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
