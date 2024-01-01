Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE** ------------------------------------------------------------------------AWD HATCHBACK, 5SPD MANUAL TRANSMISSION, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, ETC! </div><div><br /></div><div>SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCLLENT CONDITION!</div><div><br /></div> <br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.<p><em>**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.</em></p>

2012 Subaru Impreza

148,672 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Touring Package

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Touring Package

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 11274992
  2. 11274992
  3. 11274992
  4. 11274992
  5. 11274992
  6. 11274992
  7. 11274992
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
148,672KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1GPAC67CG210967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,672 KM

Vehicle Description

*COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE** ------------------------------------------------------------------------AWD HATCHBACK, 5SPD MANUAL TRANSMISSION, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCLLENT CONDITION!








**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orr Motors

Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata Luxury VERY CLEAN - ONE OWNER - FULLY LOADED LUXURY TRIM for sale in Stittsville, ON
2021 Hyundai Sonata Luxury VERY CLEAN - ONE OWNER - FULLY LOADED LUXURY TRIM 45,562 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Tundra SR 5.7L V8 **NEW TRADE IN ARRIVING SOON!** for sale in Stittsville, ON
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 5.7L V8 **NEW TRADE IN ARRIVING SOON!** 153,147 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Portfolio **COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE** for sale in Stittsville, ON
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Portfolio **COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE** 59,736 KM $32,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru Impreza