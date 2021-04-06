Menu
2013 BMW X1

118,704 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

118,704KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6897870
  • Stock #: r83202
  • VIN: WBAVL1C54DVR83202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # r83202
  • Mileage 118,704 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to guide you in purchasing a quality pre-owned vehicle. With 25 years of finance experience , multiple lenders for every credit situation and a staff that works with your budget , the process is simple & pressure free . All of our quality pre-owned vehicles come certified and fully detailed . Customized warranty packages to suit every need . Interest rates as low as 4.99% (oac)

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

