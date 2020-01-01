Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 4483140
  2. 4483140
  3. 4483140
  4. 4483140
  5. 4483140
  6. 4483140
  7. 4483140
  8. 4483140
  9. 4483140
  10. 4483140
  11. 4483140
  12. 4483140
  13. 4483140
  14. 4483140
  15. 4483140
Contact Seller

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 158,909KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4483140
  • Stock #: 151752
  • VIN: 1GCRCSE04DZ151752
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

We are here to guide you in purchasing a quality pre-owned vehicle. With 25 years of finance experience , multiple lenders for every credit situation and a staff that works with your budget , the process is simple & pressure free . All of our quality pre-owned vehicles come certified and fully detailed . Customized warranty packages to suit every need . Interest rates as low as 4.99% (oac)

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Power Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Passenger Airbag
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Tow Package
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Seating
  • Reclining Seats
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Backup Sensor
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • 4th Door
  • Extended Cab
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westend Automotive

2016 MINI Cooper HAR...
 57,979 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 MINI Cooper HAR...
 37,425 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 MINI Cooper HAR...
 48,731 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Send A Message