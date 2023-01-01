$2,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
CFT Auto Sales
613-406-6532
2013 Dodge Dart
2013 Dodge Dart
SXT
Location
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
613-406-6532
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
250,620KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10457568
- Stock #: 22043
- VIN: 1c3cdfba0dd220915
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22043
- Mileage 250,620 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CFT Auto Sales
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6