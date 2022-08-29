Menu
2013 Dodge Dart

200,720 KM

Details Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
Limited

Location

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

200,720KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9074377
  • Stock #: 21488
  • VIN: 1C3CDFCH1DD311171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,720 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

