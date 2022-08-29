2013 Dodge Dart

$4,500 + taxes & licensing 2 0 0 , 7 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9074377

9074377 Stock #: 21488

21488 VIN: 1C3CDFCH1DD311171

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 200,720 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.