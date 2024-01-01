Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>2013 FORD F-150 4x4 SuperCab 145 Wheelbase 5.0L V8 w/ Electronic 6-Speed Auto</span><br><span>4X4 SYSTEM, A/C, SHOCKS, HEAVY DUTY, AM/FM CD/MP3/SAT CAPABL W/AUDIO INPUT JACK, MANUAL SEATS.</span></div><br /><div>CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.<br></div>

2013 Ford F-150

216,110 KM

Details Description Features

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 8-ft. Bed 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 8-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 10899474
  2. 10899474
  3. 10899474
  4. 10899474
  5. 10899474
  6. 10899474
  7. 10899474
  8. 10899474
  9. 10899474
  10. 10899474
  11. 10899474
Contact Seller

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
216,110KM
Used
VIN 1FTVX1EF1DKF01543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 216,110 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD F-150 4x4 SuperCab 145 Wheelbase 5.0L V8 w/ Electronic 6-Speed Auto
4X4 SYSTEM, A/C, SHOCKS, HEAVY DUTY, AM/FM CD/MP3/SAT CAPABL W/AUDIO INPUT JACK, MANUAL SEATS.
CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CFT Auto Sales

Used 2007 Toyota Camry CE 5-Spd AT for sale in Stittsville, ON
2007 Toyota Camry CE 5-Spd AT 276,588 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Infiniti EX EX35 AWD for sale in Stittsville, ON
2008 Infiniti EX EX35 AWD 217,246 KM $4,700 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Volkswagen Passat Komfort for sale in Stittsville, ON
2008 Volkswagen Passat Komfort 283,342 KM $2,900 + tax & lic

Email CFT Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150