2013 Ford F-150 Platinum 3.5L <br/> - $6499 + HST and Licensing <br/> - One owner <br/> - No accidents <br/> - Bad Brakes <br/> <br/> <br/> Ask about our other cars for sale! <br/> <br/> <br/> We take trade ins! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2013 Ford F-150

368,601 KM

Details Description

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

12225162

2013 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
368,601KM
VIN 1FTFW1ET4DFD12696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10356
  • Mileage 368,601 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford F-150 Platinum 3.5L
- $6499 + HST and Licensing
- One owner
- No accidents
- Bad Brakes


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!




The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2013 Ford F-150