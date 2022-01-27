Menu
2013 Ford Fiesta

214,981 KM

Details Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2013 Ford Fiesta

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

214,981KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8151796
  • Stock #: 21148
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ1DM122171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 214,981 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

