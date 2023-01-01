Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Ford Fusion Titanium for sale in Stittsville, ON

2013 Ford Fusion

139,351 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Fusion

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fusion

Titanium

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 1700932174
  2. 1700932174
  3. 1700932090
  4. 1700932173
  5. 1700932174
  6. 1700932174
  7. 1700932174
  8. 1700932174
  9. 1700932090
  10. 1700932173
  11. 1700932173
  12. 1700932174
  13. 1700932173
  14. 1700932175
  15. 1700932174
  16. 1700932174
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
139,351KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0D9XDR151017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,351 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westend Automotive

Used 2019 Ford Escape SE for sale in Stittsville, ON
2019 Ford Escape SE 172,967 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus RC RC 300 for sale in Stittsville, ON
2021 Lexus RC RC 300 2,020 KM $49,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Stittsville, ON
2017 Ford Fusion SE 86,292 KM $19,888 + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fusion