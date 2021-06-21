Menu
2013 Honda CR-V

141,313 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

Touring TOURING | LOADED!

2013 Honda CR-V

Touring TOURING | LOADED!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

141,313KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7440557
  • Stock #: 6404-1
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H91DH121196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 141,313 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 TOP OF THE LINE TOURING MODEL, HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, ETC!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

