2013 Hyundai Accent
GLS 4-Door
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
222,926KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10084614
- Stock #: 21895
- VIN: KMHCT4AE1DU304597
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 222,926 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
