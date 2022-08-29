Menu
2013 Hyundai Accent

224,646 KM

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2013 Hyundai Accent

2013 Hyundai Accent

GLS 4-Door

2013 Hyundai Accent

GLS 4-Door

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

224,646KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9244819
  Stock #: 21560
  VIN: KMHCT4AE7DU281990

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 224,646 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

