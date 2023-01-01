Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

235,088 KM

Details Features

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

SE

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 1695394750
  2. 1695394768
  3. 1695394775
  4. 1695394781
  5. 1695394787
  6. 1695394796
  7. 1695394803
  8. 1695394822
  9. 1695394829
  10. 1695394839
  11. 1695394847
  12. 1695394853
  13. 1695394859
  14. 1695394866
  15. 1695394872
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
235,088KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10456485
  • Stock #: 021956
  • VIN: KMHD35LE2DU021956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,088 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westend Automotive

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 235,088 KM
$6,888 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Spark...
 88,159 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 GMC Acadia SLE
 108,608 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory