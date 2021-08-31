Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

151,155 KM

Details Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 1634649865
  2. 1634649872
  3. 1634649880
  4. 1634649889
  5. 1634649896
  6. 1634649904
  7. 1634649910
  8. 1634649919
  9. 1634649926
  10. 1634649935
  11. 1634649942
  12. 1634649949
  13. 1634649956
  14. 1634649962
  15. 1634649998
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

151,155KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7779798
  • Stock #: 110922
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB2DG110922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110922
  • Mileage 151,155 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westend Automotive

2015 Chrysler 200 C
 119,965 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 39,567 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 114,881 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory