2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

115,071 KM

Details

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium FINANCE ME!

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium FINANCE ME!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

115,071KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8008119
  • Stock #: 6586
  • VIN: 5XYZU3LB5DG006466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 115,071 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING WITH US SAVES YOU $2000!  CASH PRICE IS $2000 MORE THAN ADVERTISED PRICE. 


PREMIUM MODEL, WITH HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER GROUP, ETC!



Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

