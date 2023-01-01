$3,500+ tax & licensing
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
CFT Auto Sales
613-406-6532
2013 Kia Forte
Koup SX
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
187,012KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10345383
- Stock #: 21997
- VIN: KNAFW6A33D5695312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 187,012 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
