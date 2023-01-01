$9,998+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Rio5
LX
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
61,264KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10524129
- Stock #: 22063
- VIN: KNADM5A38D6835288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 61,264 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
