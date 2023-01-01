Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Rio5

61,264 KM

Details Description Features

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Rio5

2013 Kia Rio5

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Rio5

LX

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 10524129
  2. 10524129
  3. 10524129
  4. 10524129
  5. 10524129
  6. 10524129
  7. 10524129
  8. 10524129
  9. 10524129
  10. 10524129
  11. 10524129
Contact Seller

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
61,264KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10524129
  • Stock #: 22063
  • VIN: KNADM5A38D6835288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 22063
  • Mileage 61,264 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CFT Auto Sales

2013 Kia Rio5 LX
 61,264 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 272,990 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2002 Subaru Impreza ...
 193,688 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic

Email CFT Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory