2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 4 0 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6897867

6897867 Stock #: 602843

602843 VIN: JA32U1FU9DU602843

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Wicked White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 602843

Mileage 151,406 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Safety Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Premium Audio Cloth Interior Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.