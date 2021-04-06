Menu
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

151,406 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

DE

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

DE

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,406KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6897867
  • Stock #: 602843
  • VIN: JA32U1FU9DU602843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wicked White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 602843
  • Mileage 151,406 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to guide you in purchasing a quality pre-owned vehicle. With 25 years of finance experience , multiple lenders for every credit situation and a staff that works with your budget , the process is simple & pressure free . All of our quality pre-owned vehicles come certified and fully detailed . Customized warranty packages to suit every need . Interest rates as low as 4.99% (oac)

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

