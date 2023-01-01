Menu
2013 Volvo C30

119,531 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
T5 **COMING SOON** HATCHBACK!

T5 **COMING SOON** HATCHBACK!

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

119,531KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9446119
  • Stock #: 6686
  • VIN: YV1672MK3D2311455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 119,531 KM

Vehicle Description

AWESOME LITTLE HATCHBACK! AUTOMATIC, HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, LOW KMS!




**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic

