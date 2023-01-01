$13,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Volvo C30
T5 **COMING SOON** HATCHBACK!
Location
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
119,531KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9446119
- Stock #: 6686
- VIN: YV1672MK3D2311455
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 119,531 KM
Vehicle Description
AWESOME LITTLE HATCHBACK! AUTOMATIC, HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, LOW KMS!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9