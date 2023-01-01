Menu
2014 Audi Q5

92,203 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2.0 Technik LOW MILEAGE TECHNIK TRADE IN!

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

92,203KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9485922
  • Stock #: 6852-1
  • VIN: WA1VFCFP6EA124408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,203 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED SUV WITH LOW MILEAGE AND CLEAN CARFAX REPORT! COME TEST DRIVE THIS ONE TODAY!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

