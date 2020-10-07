Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

92,591 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

1LT LT AUTOMATIC

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

92,591KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6205230
  • Stock #: 6269
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB8E7266701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,591 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY A CAR FROM YOUR COUCH PROGRAM!  AVAILABLE RETURN POLICY*  90 DAY WARRANTY* AND DELIVERY TO YOUR DRIVEWAY!  


AUTOMATIC A/C, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, ETC!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

