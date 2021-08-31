2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 7 3 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7775922

7775922 Stock #: 6451

6451 VIN: 3GCUKSECXEG513821

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 116,736 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

