2014 Chevrolet Trax

103,786 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

LT

LT

Location

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

103,786KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8530637
  • Stock #: 182446
  • VIN: 3GNCJREB1EL182446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 182446
  • Mileage 103,786 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

