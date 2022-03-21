Menu
2014 Chrysler Town & Country

179,578 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
TOURING

TOURING

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

179,578KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8685545
  • Stock #: 6558T
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG9ER336123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 179,578 KM

Vehicle Description

TOWN AND COUNTRY THE MINIVAN UPGRADE! SOLD CERTIFIED AND ETESTED



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

