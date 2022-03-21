$15,999+ tax & licensing
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Orr Motors
613-836-3333
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
179,578KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 6558T
- VIN: 2C4RC1BG9ER336123
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 179,578 KM
TOWN AND COUNTRY THE MINIVAN UPGRADE! SOLD CERTIFIED AND ETESTED
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
