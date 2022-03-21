2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999 + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 5 7 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8685545

8685545 Stock #: 6558T

6558T VIN: 2C4RC1BG9ER336123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 179,578 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.