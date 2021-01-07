Menu
2014 Honda Civic

38,200 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Searchers

Sales: 613-297-5471

LX

Location

Auto Searchers

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

Sales: 613-297-5471

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

38,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6529593
  • Stock #: 14CVC
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F48EH040809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,200 KM

Vehicle Description

This low mileage 2014 Honda Civic LX features heated seats, automatic transmission, air, cruise, tilt, power windows, locks and mirrors, remote entry, etc.  Immaculate odour free non smoker interior, clean Carfax report and no repainted panels.  We guarantee this Civic has never been in any accidents and have included a photo of the Carfax report for your convenience (see last photo).  Included is a full set of excllent winter tires on rims plus a full set of almost new set of summer tires on rims.  Fully serviced  with fresh oil and filters.

 

No admin fee and free Krown Rust Control included.  Financing available.  HST/Licensing extra.  Come out and see why we have a 5 star customer satisfaction rating.  Enjoy a stress free buying experience from our non commission sales staff.  We are a family owned and operated business serving the Kanata/Stittsville area for over 30 years.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection

