Sales: 613-297-5471
3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This low mileage 2014 Honda Civic LX features heated seats, automatic transmission, air, cruise, tilt, power windows, locks and mirrors, remote entry, etc. Immaculate odour free non smoker interior, clean Carfax report and no repainted panels. We guarantee this Civic has never been in any accidents and have included a photo of the Carfax report for your convenience (see last photo). Included is a full set of excllent winter tires on rims plus a full set of almost new set of summer tires on rims. Fully serviced with fresh oil and filters.
No admin fee and free Krown Rust Control included. Financing available. HST/Licensing extra. Come out and see why we have a 5 star customer satisfaction rating. Enjoy a stress free buying experience from our non commission sales staff. We are a family owned and operated business serving the Kanata/Stittsville area for over 30 years.
