$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

2014 Hyundai Sonata

2014 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED

2014 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,836KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5277875
  • Stock #: 859189
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AC0EH859189
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We are here to guide you in purchasing a quality pre-owned vehicle. With 25 years of finance experience , multiple lenders for every credit situation and a staff that works with your budget , the process is simple & pressure free . All of our quality pre-owned vehicles come certified and fully detailed . Customized warranty packages to suit every need . Interest rates as low as 4.99% (oac)

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag

