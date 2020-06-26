2014 Hyundai Sonata

Safety Fog Lights

Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks

DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Adaptive Cruise Control

Console

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats

Leather Interior

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster

Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio

Navigation System

Fully loaded

Rear View Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Illuminated Visor Mirror

Inside Hood Release

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.